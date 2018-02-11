Maui Time

Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Leadership Series Kickoff at Kahili Golf Course

Former Hawaii Governor George Ariyoshi will kick off the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Leadership Series on Saturday, Feb. 17. Ariyoshi, who served as governor from 1974 to 1986 and was the first Asian American elected governor in U.S. history, also served as an interpreter in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). Heavy pups are included. Call or go online for tickets. $35. 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

Photo of Gov. Ariyoshi courtesy NVMC

