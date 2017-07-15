There’s a Native Hawaiian Culture Workshop with Kui Gapero at UH Maui College on Friday, July 21. There will be stories of Hawaiian culture, language, art and the Moku system. All are invited to learn more about ancient Hawaiian history and the traditional values that have helped shape the community today. You must register in advance by calling or emailing Kaulana McCabe. Free. 9am. Laulima Building, University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3554; Maui.hawaii.edu; [email protected]
Photo: Flickr/Johnny Silvercloud
