The Institute of Hawaiian Music at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College will hold auditions for those interested in enrolling in the fall 2019 semester of the two-year Hawaiian music certificate program, on Saturday April 20 from 9am to 12 noon in room 111 of the Ka‘a‘ike Building at the Kahului campus.

IHM students are trained to hone their craft and promote their work in the music industry. Prospective students are expected to perform for six minutes, introduce themselves and their song, sing and play their instruments, and carry themselves in a professional manner. Reservations are required for the auditions. Private auditions may also be scheduled for those unable to attend.

IHM is a one-of-a-kind musical mentorship program dedicated to the perpetuation and preservation of Hawaiian music. In addition to mastering musical instruments, the program offers classes in singing and dance, repertoire development, and music industry business and marketing. Students will also complete courses in Hawaiian studies and Hawaiian language to understand the cultural roots of their art.

“Aspiring musicians are often left to their own devices to locate willing mentors and performance partners, receive personal training, find gigs, gain performance experience, produce a recording, and learn the steps necessary to break into the industry,” said IHM faculty coordinator Keola Donaghy. “Because of this challenge, many don’t reach their true potential. This is where we can help.”

Students selected for the IHM program will receive exclusive opportunities to receive personal training, guidance, and knowledge through mentor-mentee relationships with performers, composers, and other industry professionals. Visiting mentors have included Keali‘i Reichel, Keola Beamer, Raiatea Helm, Jake Shimabukuro, and former IHM director and Grammy Award-winning slack key guitarist George Kahumoku, Jr.

Students of the program have produced their own compilations, namely Pukana in 2013, Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning Aloha ‘Ia No ‘O Maui in 2015, and Aia I Laila Ka Wai in 2017. Alumni such as Hawaiian trio Kuikawa have also produced their own albums.

Donaghy said the program is not just for those who want to be professional musicians, but is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Hawaiian music and improve their performance skills.

Audition and program questions will be addressed at an informational session scheduled on Friday April 5 from 4 to 6pm at Ka‘a‘ike Building, room 109. Answers to inquiries will also be available during the UH Maui College Spring Open House on Wednesday April 10 from 5-7pm at the Student Lounge. For immediate questions and to reserve a spot in the auditions, contact Donaghy at 808-984-3570 or email [email protected]

Image courtesy UHMC