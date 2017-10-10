Montessori Hale O Keiki in Kihei searching for new Head of School

Montessori Hale O Keiki (MHOK) is actively looking to hire a new Head of School. The new full-time leader will take over in July 2018 to help guide the Kihei school, which serves approximately 74 students. MHOK is triple-accredited and provides interactive education from preschool through 8th grade.

“The Head of School should be a compassionate and dynamic leader whose educational philosophy is aligned with the Montessori approach, and should have the strategic experience and vision to grow the school and maintain the school’s reputation as an exceptional Montessori educational program,” said Judy Beneventi, interim Head of School.

Interested applicants can research the position and qualifications by visiting the job openings page on MHOK’s website.

The school also produced a short video after recently streamlining its mission statement, which is expressed with three simple but significant words: Explore. Engage. Enrich. To watch the video or learn more about the school, please go to Mhok.org.

Photo courtesy MHOK