Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant at Wailea Beach Resort

The 59th annual Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be at Wailea Beach Resort on Saturday, June 30th. Over the years, the pageant fundraiser has raised funds for numerous scholarships. The public is invited to attend and see who will be crowned Miss Maui Filipina 2018. No host cocktails. $30 in advance or $35 at-the-door. Doors open at 5:15pm and the pageant takes place from 6-9pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-879-1922; Missmauifilipina.webs.com

