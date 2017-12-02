See Billy Collins in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 8. Collins is a former U.S. Poet Laureate whose fame has won him the title as “The Most Popular Poet in America.” The event, presented by the Merwin Conservancy, will feature a presentation, Q&A, book signing, book fair, live music and a reception with desserts and champagne. $25 and $10 for students w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Merwin Conservancy