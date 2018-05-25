Mentoring for aspiring journalists



Maui County kids can get “MoJo Certified” by participating in Youth Broadband Education Awareness Mentoring (YBEAM) this summer at Akaku Maui Community Media. MoJo (mobile journalism) focuses on short format, community storytelling. Tweens and teens ages 12 – 18 will become Certified Mobile Journalists while learning to produce short video stories through interviews and news narration in a ‘mobile’ environment using iPod Touches. Through hands-on training, youth will learn fundamentals of video production, media ethics, broadband and journalism.

YBEAM covers media literacy, media democracy and social issues through reflection and round-table discussion. Akaku mentors say participating in civil engagement helps build confidence, while certification offers additional media opportunities at the community media center.

There are 12 spaces available for YBEAM Summer Training 2018, which runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 – July 7; there is a morning (10 am – 1 pm) and afternoon (2pm – 5 pm) session. The cost is $150 and there are scholarships available. Contact [email protected] or call 808-871-5554.

Photo courtesy of Akaku