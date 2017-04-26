Mauitime 2017 Summer Camp Guide

Summer is definitely a great time for the keiki. But for the working parent, summer can be stressful. We can help: see, we went on the hunt to find a summer program–sports, science, arts, dance and more–that’s sure to interest every keiki in Maui County. Stay cool!

JUDY’S GANG SUMMER FUN DANCE CLASS – Mon. May 1 – Fri. Jul 28. Children ages 3+ will learn tap, jazz, dance, exercise and calligraphy. Directed, choreographed and run by Judy Ridolfino. 8am. (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-879-8742.

EDVENTURE SUMMER CLASSES AND CAMPS, AGES 13-17 – Sat. May 20 – Fri. Jul 21. Teens Jewelry Class: May 20, 3:30-5:30pm, cost is $49 + $20 for materials. Teens Photography Camp: June 13-16, 9am-12pm, cost is $209 (includes use of camera). Teens Camp-Pastry Chef Week with Chef Krista: June 19-23, 2-5pm, cost is $399. Teens Camp-Culinary Program: July 17-21, 9am-12pm, cost is $399. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

MAUI COUNTRY CLUB SUMMER SPORTS CAMP – Fri. May 26 – Fri. Jul 28. The summer kids program offers various camps like, tennis, golf, swim, art and more. Counselors will ensure that every kid has a memorable experience while working on sportsmanship, dedication, determination and having fun while making friends. 8am. (48 Nonohe Pl., Paia); 808-877-7893; Mauicountryclub.com

DIANE’S GYMNASTICS ACADEMY SUMMER CAMP – Mon. May 29 – Fri. Aug 4. Children ages 5+ will enjoy hands-on gymnastics learning, positive team building, energetic group games, arts and crafts. Each week is packed with fun and offers a different theme. Cost: $40-half day, $60-full day, $150-5 half days, $250-5 full days. Family discount rates available. Space is limited. 8am-5pm. (393 Lehuakona St., Kahului); 808-298-9352; Dianesgymnastics.com

PAINTBALL SUMMER CAMP – There will be three two week sessions, May 29-June 9, June 12-23 and June 26-July 7. Ages 8+. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-280-2764; Mauipaintball.com

MAUI NANNIES – Tue. May 30 – Fri. Jul 28. Highly skilled nannies available to meet your summer childcare needs. Nannies will provide great care, fun and needed transportation. One time fee of $275, standard rates apply for nannies hourly. Schedule your own time. 808-321-7663; [email protected] ; Mauinannies.com

DORIS TODD ACADEMY SUMMER ENRICHMENT CLASSES – Tue. May 30 – Fri. Jul 28. Students currently in grades 4-7 will enjoy the many enrichment classes offered. Classes include: beginning, intermediate, and advanced band; math enrichment; art; beginning and intermediate ukulele; illusion, magic and card tricks and physical education. All instruments will be provided. 8am. (519 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-9237; [email protected] ; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI PONIES DAY CAMP – Tue. May 30 – Fri. Jul 28. Camps include an equitation lesson each day, snacks, games, animal husbandry, gardening and more. Bring your own lunch. Cost is $75 per day, $325 per week, $625 for two weeks. Advance registration required. 9am-3pm. Melissa Sowers; 808-280-6144; [email protected] ; Mauiponies.com

CAMP KAMA’AINA KIDS – Wed. May 31 – Fri. Jul 21. Children grades 5-6 will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime. Program includes Creative Crafts, Physical Fitness and Team-Building Games, with weekly excursions, singing, dancing and more. Cost is $150 per week or $950 for all eight weeks, discounted online rates available. Registration deadline is May 19. 7am-5:30pm. Wailuku Elementary School, (355 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-262-4538; Kamaainakids.com

KAHULUI HONGWANJI PRE-SCHOOL SUMMER SESSION – Thu. Jun 1 – Fri. Jul 14. Children ages 3-5 will learn a wide variety of sensory, motor and intellectual experiences while making friends in a safe environment. 7am-5pm. (291 S. Pu‘unene Ave., Kahului); 808-871-4732; Kahuluihongwanji.org

HST WINDSURFING, SURFING, SUP AND KITESURFING SUMMER SCHOOL – Thu. Jun 1 – Thu. Aug 31. Windsurfing at Kanaha has to be one of the best ways to spend summer. Every participant gets their own board and rig. Group sizes are small, 2-4 students per coach for maximum fun, safety and experiential learning. Cost is $249. Reservations required. 8:45-11:30am. (425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com; Hstkitesurfing.com

MAKANI OLU RANCH SUMMER YOUTH HORSEMANSHIP CAMP – Thu. Jun 1 – Thu. Aug 31. This week long camp is 100 percent hands-on horsemanship. Campers will learn skills in horsemanship while finding confidence and independence. Cost is $350 per week. 9am-3pm. (363 W. Waiko Rd., Waikapu); 808-870-0663; [email protected] ; Makanioluranch.com

AMERICAN YOUTH SOCCER ORGANIZATION (AYSO) CENTRAL MAUI REGISTRATION – Sat. June 3 – Sat. Jun 17. AYSO registration is open for Central Maui. Walk-in registration days are Saturdays, June 3 and 17, between 10am-2pm at the Kahului Jodo Mission Hall. Registration fee per player: $65 for walk-ins, $85 online and $95 for late registration Aug. 1 and later. Kahului Jodo Mission, (325 La‘au St., Kahului); 808-871-4911; [email protected] ; Ayso.bluesombrero.com/region601

EDVENTURE SUMMER CLASSES AND CAMPS, AGES 8-12 – Mon. Jun 5 – Sat. Jul 22. Kids Tech Camp-CodeBreakers: June 5-9, 9am-12pm, cost is $245. Kids Tech Camp-Lego Video Games: June 13-16, 9am-12pm, cost is $195. Kids Tech Camp-Make Your First Video Game: June 19-23, 9am-12pm, cost is $245. Kids Tech Camp-App Attack: June 26-30, 9am-12pm, cost is $245. Kids Cooking Class: July 15/22, cost is 9am-12pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

BASKETBALL MAUI NEXT LEVEL CAMP – Sun. Jun 4 – Fri. Jun 9. Campers ages 8-18 will learn crucial keys to becoming a great player with high quality Master coaches to provide the best basketball skills training. Featuring slam dunk champion and YouTube sensation, Kenny Dobbs and University of Washington basketball star and professional skills trainer, Ryan Appleby. All campers receive Adidas camp t-shirt, custom Baden basketball, camp group photo and athlete training workbook. Early Bird Special is $99 until May 7, 2017. Registration increases to $130 after. Bus services available for $45. War Memorial Gym; 808-866-6996; [email protected] ; Basketballmaui.com

WAIPUNA CHAPEL SUMMER YOUTH CAMP – Sun. Jun 4 – Thu. Jun 8. Children grades 6-12, will enjoy four-night and five-day lodging at Camp Maluhia. Limited to 220 campers by a first come- first pay option. Cost is $150. 2pm. Camp Maluhia; 808-878-6343; Waipunachapel.com

ROOTS SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Jul 28. Children will dive into underwater habitats of the pacific ocean. Introducing information and facts about creatures of the sea that surround the islands and connecting their Hawaiian names. There will be fun water play days and a field trip to the Maui Ocean Center. Cost is $1,620. (740 Haiku Rd.); 808-250-7988; Rootsmaui.org

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION SUMMER OCEAN CAMP – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Aug 4. Campers can join a day, a week, or a whole summer on a journey of discovery, learning and adventure, exploring topics from whales to conservation and more. Each week offers something new, like museum-type sites, beach days, land-based field trips, surfing, windsurfing and a Molokini snorkel. Registration fee is $80 per day or $325 for the week. 8am-4pm. (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

HUI NOE‘AU SUMMER CAMP KALUANUI – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Aug 4. Campers ages 5+ will paint, draw, build, design and play their way through a balanced variety of artistic activities each day. Offering a diverse, visual arts curriculum geared to stretch minds, exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and introduce new idea-generating techniques. Cost is $100-250 for members and $125-313 for non-members + supply fees. 8:30am-4pm. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FAMILY YMCA SUMMER PROGRAMS – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Jul 28. For children ages 4-13, the camp programs offers, archery, basketball, soccer, swim, baking, cooking and gardening camps, for a way to enjoy the summer. Campers who are 14-16 may register for the Counselors in Training Program. Offering three locations: Camp Moana (Kahului YMCA), Camp Nalu (Kihei School), and Camp One (Pomaika‘i School). 9am. 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

ALOHA VOLLEY BALL ASSOCIATION SUMMER BEACH CAMP – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Jul 21. Learn, play and make new friends while playing in the sand. There are daily ladders, weekly tourneys and a summer finale. Divisions: 11 and under, 14 and under, 18 and under (all divisions are co-ed). Cost: $400-summer, $85-week, $45-day. 9am-6pm. Haleakala Beach, (2277 Kekaulike Ave., Kula); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

MAUI PREPARATORY ACADEMY STAR CAMP – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Jul 21. Children grades K-5 will enjoy hands on activities in the arts and technology, including: dance, music, basic tech (easy robotics), martial arts and more. Cost is $250 per week. 9am-3pm. (4910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

AKAKU MAUI SUMMER YOUTH VIDEO PROGRAM – Mon. Jun 5 – Thu. Jul 6. Mobile journalism for children ages 11-18. Learn to produce three minute videos by interview or narration with an iPod and get MOJO certified. Class times are Mondays and Thursdays with two time slots, 10am-1pm or 2-5pm. This is a free program but space is limited. (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; [email protected] ; Akaku.org

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER SUMMER YOUNG ART MAKERS PROGRAMS – Tue. Jun 6 – Wed. Jul 5. Visual arts classes for art makers, age 5 and up. Participants will work with teaching artists to focus on drawing, painting, printmaking, or sculpture. Includes four two-hour studio sessions and materials. Cost is $60. Registration deadline is May 30. 8am. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NURTURING THE WILD SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP – Tue. Jun 6 – Sat. Jul 1. Explore the natural world through hands-on activities, nature-awareness games, storytelling and songs. Each week will be a new crew and new, wild adventure. Schedule: June 6-17, 10am-3pm, Adventure Camp, for ages 8-13; June 20-24, 10am-3pm, Wild Girls, for ages 8-11; June 27-July 1, 10am-1pm, Explorers, ages 5-6. Cost is $250 per week. Nurturingthewild.org

IMUA FAMILY SERVICES CAMP IMUA – Sat. Jun 10 – Thu. Jun 15. Children ages 6-16 with a range of special needs will enjoy a range of activities like horseback riding, swimming, surfing, kayaking, hiking, arts and crafts, music, dance, tumbling, an ice cream social, glow party, concerts, talent show, outdoor movies, helicopter tours, zip-lining, climbing and more. Camp Maluhia, (3450 Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku); 808-244-7467; [email protected] ; Imuafamilyservices.org/camp

MONTESSORI SCHOOL PRIMARY SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Jul 21. Children ages 3-6 will enjoy art activities, nature, story time and out door play for a great time filled with fun and friendship. 8am-3pm. (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

THEATRE THEATRE MAUI WESTSIDE YOUTH THEATRE CAMP – Mon. Jun 12 – Sun. Jul 23. Enjoy a fun-filled summer of singing, dancing, acting and set making. Campers will also participate in a workshop making props and set pieces for the summer show. Summer camp will end with campers performing in this year’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., in July. Registration is open to students entering the 4th grade in the 2017/2018 school year and up to age 18. Cost is $399-428. 8:30am-2pm. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-611-1168; Ttmwestmaui.org

HUI NOE‘AU TEEN SUMMER ART ACADEMY – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Aug 4. This fun-filled camp will inspire teens ages 11+ with projects designed to build and develop innovative thinking. Courses offered are: Designer’s Studio: Explore Jewelry, Metalsmithing and Silkscreen, June 12-15, $200 for members and $250 for non-members + $50 supply fee. Hui Exploration: Create and Discover, June 26-30 and July 10-14, $250 for members and $313 for non-members + $50 supply fee, per course. “Selfie” Self-Portraits Painting and Adventurous Printmaking Exploration, July 31-August 4, $250 for members and $313 for non-members + $50 supply fee. 8:30am-4pm. (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LEARNING ENDEAVORS GEOEXPLORES SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Jul 21. Each camp session has a unique theme focused on a region or ecosystem on the island of Maui. Campers ages 7-12 will engage in scientific inquiry, innovative technology use, integration of visual arts projects, outdoor adventures, and fun camp games and activities. Camp itinerary and daily meeting locations are provided upon registration. Tuition is $249, register by May 10 and save $49, discounts for siblings. After care available for an additional charge of $10 and hour up to 5pm. 8am-2:30pm. Learningendeavors.org/geoexplorers

SEABURY HALL SUMMER SCHOOL – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Jul 14. Offering a variety of academic, athletic, and artistic opportunities for students entering grades 1-8 who are looking for an enriching summer experience. Tuition is $1,360 for full time and $680 for half time. Bus service available from Kihei and Kahului for additional charge. 8:30am-3:50pm. (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

MAUI ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SUMMER MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP – Mon. Jun 12 – Thu. Jul 20. Calling all performers ages 8-18! Spend your summer singing, dancing and acting, culminating in 8 public performances of Disney’s Mulan Jr. which will take place in July. All students perform in the show. Cost is $895. 9am-2pm. (2027 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

ALEXANDER ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS SUMMER DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jun 12 – Sun. Aug 6. Students ages 3 to adult are offered classes in ballet, jazz, contemporary, pointe and yoga. Register for the eight-week session or drop-in a la carte. Class cards are also available. 9am. (4355 L. Kula Rd.); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER ‘CROSS CURRENTS’ SUMMER ART PROGRAM – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Jun 30. This summer program is designed for young performing artists ages 12-18, to help them learn about the worlds of traditional and contemporary culture and arts. Program includes supplies, lunch, and snack. Cost is $350. Space is limited. Registration deadline June 9. 9am-3pm. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org/students

KUPONO MUSIC STUDIOS SUMMER MUSIC INSTITUTE – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Jul 28. Students ages 8-13 will learn piano, violin, ukulele, guitar, recorder, melodica and singing with choreography. Students will also participate in a music-related field trip, and have the opportunity to perform a final concert at a professional concert venue. Offering two three-week sessions: June 12-30 and July 10-28. Attend either session or both for an extra in-depth musical summer. 9am-3pm. (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Mkluth.com

KAPALUA GOLF ACADEMY JUNIOR GOLF CAMP – Mon. Jun 12 – Fri. Aug 11. Designed for junior golfers ages 5-17, the program’s purpose is to develop athletic ability by developing fundamental movement skills, teach golf-specific skills and let kids have fun, creating a love for the game of golf. Taught by Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Junior Development Certified Instructor Chris Armanini, PGA. 9:30am-4pm. (300 Kapalua Dr.); 808-662-7740; Golfatkapalua.com/Junior-Golf.html

GUNGHO SAILING SUMMER TEEN SAILING PROGRAM – Tue. Jun 13 – Fri. Jun 16. Teens ages 14-18 will have fun in this Learn-to-Sail course. Cost is $500 and includes lunch and refreshments. Class size is limited to six. 10am-2pm. (Lahaina Harbor, Slip 78); 808-269-5261; [email protected] ; Gunghosailing.com

WAIPUNA CHAPEL SPORTS AND ARTS CAMP – Mon. Jun 19 – Fri. Jun 23. Campers ages 6-12 can choose Sports Camp of soccer, flag football, dance and cheer, or fit kidz. Or Arts Camp with variety of art instruction and crafts. Cost is $35 for Sports Camp and $45 for Arts Camp. 9am-12:30pm. Kula Fields, 808-878-6343; Waipunachapel.com

CAVE QUEST VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – Mon. Jun 19 – Fri. Jun 23. The camp will be for kids in grades K-5 (ages 5-12). There is no cost but registration is limited to the first 50 kids. Registration opens on May 1. 3-6pm. Kihei Lutheran Church, (220 Moi Pl., Kihei); 808-879-7979; [email protected] ; Kiheilutheran.org

CATALYST SOCCER MAUI-WIDE DEVELOPMENT CAMPS – Thu. Jun 22 – Mon. Jul 24. Camps will cover all aspects of the game with special emphasis on the fundamentals of passing, shooting, dribbling, and fun soccer related games to challenge and excite young players to new levels. Four locations: June 22-26, Central Maui; July 6-10, Upcountry; July 13-17, Lahaina; July 20-24, Kihei. Ages 4-6, 9:30-11am, cost is $85 per week. Ages 6-14, 9am-12pm, cost is $125 per week. 808-868-0073; Catalystsoccer.com/maui

MAUI SURFER GIRLS TEEN SURF CAMP – Tue. Jul 4 – Wed. Jul 19. Camp is designed for girls ages 12-17, with any level of surfing experience. Surf camps are all-inclusive, with oceanfront accommodations, professional surf coaching, 3 healthy meals a day, tropical adventures, and a lifetime of friends and Maui memories. Camp weeks are July 4-11 and July 12-19, 2017 and costs is $2,250 per week. (800 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina); 808-280-8165; Mauisurfergirls.com

OHANA RANCH SUMMER CAMP – Mon. Jul 10 – Fri. Jul 14. Campers ages 5-18 will enjoy, nutrition and cooking, arts and crafts, horseback riding, horse care and miniature horse play. Cost is $125 per day with early bird rate of $100 per day by June 1. 9am-3pm. (2055 Naalae Rd., Kula); 808-298-5864; [email protected] ; Ohanaranchmaui.com

MAUI HULIAU FOUNDATION ECO-ADVENTURE SUMMER CAMP – Tue. Jul 11 – Fri. Jul 14. Students entering grade 7-9 will enjoy hands-on introduction to environmental studies at various locations. Activities include hiking, swimming, restoration projects, farm activities, filmmaking, a visit to Maui Ocean Center and more. Cost in $125. 8:30am-4pm. 808-757-2100; [email protected] ; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/summercamp

ALEXANDER ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS DANCE CAMP, AGES 3-5.5 – Mon. Jul 17 – Fri. Jul 21. Enjoy the inspiring and educational ‘Princess and Knights’ themed dance camp, led by a caring staff of professionally-trained dancers this summer. These week-long camps incorporate ballet principles, creative movement, tumbling, jazz, dance games, and even arts and crafts to keep your children active and entertained. Each camp concludes with an in-studio performance for parents and friends that demonstrates the progress, confidence and creativity your children has developed. Cost is $165. 9am-12pm. (4355 L. Kula Rd.); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

ALEXANDER ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS DANCE CAMP, AGES 6-10 – Mon. Jul 31 – Fri. Aug 4. Enjoy the inspiring and educational ‘Princess and Knights’ themed dance camp, led by a caring staff of professionally-trained dancers this summer. These week-long camps incorporate ballet principles, creative movement, tumbling, jazz, dance games, and even arts and crafts to keep your children active and entertained. Each camp concludes with an in-studio performance for parents and friends that demonstrates the progress, confidence and creativity your children has developed. Cost is $200. 9am-1pm. (4355 L. Kula Rd. Kula); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

