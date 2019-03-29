Ten student videos from Maui County are finalists in the 16th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition. The videos were selected from 1,062 submissions – a record number for the competition, which is the states oldest and largest contest of its type.

Four finalists in the high school division were selected from Kamehameha Schools Maui. The videos were selected in the following categories (film names in parentheses): Creating Peace (“It Can Wait”), Public Service Announcement (“Ue Ka Lani, Ola Ka Honua”), Speak Up for Justice (“‘Aina Warrior”), and The Value of Water (“A’ohe Wai, A’ohe Ola”).

Two Maui High projects were selected, including “Does it Really Matter?” in the 808 No Vape category. Additional finalists from Maui County include “A Spark Within” from Maui High; “Native Plants,” “The Forest & Our Ecosystem,” and “One World” from Molokai Middle; “Don’t Vape Guys” from Lana’i High & Elementary in the middle school division; and “Safety Matters” from Montessori School of Maui – elementary division.

All submissions were created by elementary, middle, and high-school students who attend 88 public, charter, and private schools all across O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i.

The finalists were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals, and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.

High-definition Sony digital video cameras will be awarded to the winning schools in each of the divisional categories on April 24 at the Awards Gala at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Since its inception, ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange has awarded over 650 video cameras to schools throughout Hawai‘i.

The livestream of the ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Awards Gala will air April 24 starting at 9:30am on Facebook and ‘ŌleloNet at olelo.org/53. Last April, 750 educators, student-producers and guests from across the state celebrated the finalist videos and winners at the 2018 awards banquet.

–

Image courtesy ‘Olelo Community Media