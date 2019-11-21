Maui Seat On UH Board Open

An opportunity to make a difference in education on Maui is presenting itself with the call for nominations for University of Hawai‘i’s Board of Regents. The UH Candidate Advisory Council is now accepting applications for the Maui County seat on the UH Board.

The UH Board of Regents has the power to formulate policy and to exercise control over the university by appointing the president of the university. The board also has exclusive jurisdiction over the internal structure, management, and operation of the university.

The Regents Candidate Advisory Council believes that the Board of Regents is responsible for ensuring that the University of Hawai‘i System and its campuses and research centers are integral parts of their communities and serve the ever-changing needs of the State of Hawai‘i. Furthermore, the Board of Regents is accountable to the community for the quality, integrity, and financial stability of the university system.

The Maui County seat on the UH Board of Regents will serve a five-year term to begin July 1, 2020. To be considered, candidates must reside in Maui County.

Application materials, procedures and descriptions of regent's responsibilities are available online at Hawaii.edu/rcac. Completed applications must be received by CAC, or postmarked, by 11:59pm on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020.



