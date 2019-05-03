Maui was well represented at the 2019 Awards Gala for the 16th Annual ‘Olelo Youth Xchange Statewide Student Video Competition. Winning videos in a variety of divisional categories were created by students who attended public, charter, and private schools all across O‘ahu, Hawai’i Island, Kaua‘i, and Maui County. Ten student videos from Maui County were finalists in the competition and four were winners.

Two Maui schools won honors with their public service announcement videos: Maui Waena Intermediate’s “The Last Straw” in the middle school division, and Kamehameha Schools Maui’s “Ue Ka Lani, Ola Ka Honua” in the high school division.

Lana‘i High and Elementary School won for their short video, “Don’t Vape Guys,” in the middle school division. And Montessori School of Maui in Makawao won the Traffic Safety honor for “Safety Matters” in the elementary division.

Wai‘anae High School took the expert category with a video entitled “Lab Safety.” Kealakehe Intermediate students won the junior expert category with “Lose the Plastic, Lose the Suit.”

High-definition Sony digital video cameras were awarded to the winning schools in each of the divisional categories at the awards gala at the Hawai‘i Convention Center; nearly 800 educators, student-producers, and guests from across the state attended the celebratory event to honor the finalist videos and winners.

For their expert and junior expert wins, Wai‘anae High and Kealakehe Intermediate Schools were presented with commercial-grade Sony HD video cameras valued at $2,200 each. In addition, a total of 48 high-definition Sony digital video cameras (valued at $600 each) were awarded to the winners in the three age divisions in the additional categories of competition.

Since its inception, ‘Olelo Youth Xchange has awarded some 670 video cameras to schools throughout Hawai‘i.

This year, Youth Xchange videos competed in 17 categories – five broad categories and 12 sponsored categories. The five broad categories included mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, expert, and junior expert. Finalists were selected from 1,062 submissions – a record number for the statewide event.

Students in ‘Olelo Youth Xchange competed in three age divisions: elementary, intermediate, and high school. Previous winners and students with professional experience competed in the junior expert (kindergarten through middle school) and expert (high school and college) categories.

The cablecast of the ‘Olelo Youth Xchange Awards Gala is available for viewing on ‘Olelo Video On-Demand Channel 184 and on Olelo.org/olelonet.