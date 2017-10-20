Akaku Upstairs will present Maui School Garden Network and Grow Some Good at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, Oct. 26. Speakers include Lehn Huff of Maui School Garden Network, Kathy Becklin of Grow Some Good and Robyn Pfahl, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Coordinator. Discussions will include more information about the programs and how they’re linking chefs with Maui’s students. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/GrowSomeGood
