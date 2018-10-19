Maui High alumna new director of development at UH Maui

Dr. Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, Ed.D. has joined the University of Hawai‘i Foundation advancement team at University of Hawai‘i Maui College where she will serve as director of development. In her new role, Romero Demirbag will expand fundraising efforts and broaden philanthropic support for students and programs at the college.

Romero Demirbag previously served as head of school for four years at Honolulu Waldorf School and 16 years as chair of school for Haleakala Waldorf Schools. She also spent two years as the philanthropic services officer, Maui County, for the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

A Maui High School graduate, Romero Demirbag earned her BA in Sociology at Loyola Marymount University, her MA in Sociology from University of California, Berkeley and her Ed.D. in Educational Professional Practice at UH Mānoa.

She is a highly regarded community leader with past recognition include being a PONO Leadership Program Fellow and receiving the Gintong Pamana Leadership-Achievement Award from the Filipino Chamber of Commerce. Romero Demirbag has also served in a variety of volunteer leadership positions for nonprofits including Hospice Maui, Hawai‘i Association of Independent Schools, Hawai‘i Council of Private Schools, and Maui Nonprofit Directors.

Dr. Romero Demirbag will begin her new position with UH Maui College on October 22, filling the position of director vacated byCordy MacLaughlin upon her recent retirement on June, 30, 2018.

Photo courtesy UH Maui