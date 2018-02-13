Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the availability of several scholarships for Maui residents who will be pursuing higher education next year. The foundation will present at least five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who will be graduating in 2018; and at least one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a current student at the Maui Culinary Academy at University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

“A mission of the Foundation is to promote the pursuit of higher education,” said JeAna Gamboa, president of the Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation. “We believe these scholarships will help today’s children to become skillful, well-informed, and active citizens of tomorrow.”

The deadline for scholarship applications is March 31, 2018. High school candidates will be selected based on their grade point average (30 percent); standardized test scores (20 percent); activities, awards, honors and employment (15 percent), a brief essay (20 percent), financial need (10 percent) and letters of recommendation (5 percent). The selection criteria for Maui Culinary Academy students will be the applicant’s grade point average (25 percent), the applicant’s activities, awards, honors and employment (25 percent), a brief essay (25 percent) and a letter of recommendation (25 percent).

The Foundation raises funds for the scholarship program through its annual golf tournament, which is scheduled to take place April 21, 2018, at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Four different levels of sponsorship are available: Platinum ($1,200 for six golfers), Gold ($650 for three golfers), Team ($450 for three golfers) and Tee ($100).

The scholarships will be presented during the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce’s Gintong Pamana Leadership and Scholarship Awards banquet on June 13, 2018 at the Maui Beach Hotel. The recipient or a representative from his/her family must be present to accept the award.

Applications for the various scholarships are available online at Mauifilipinochamber.com and must be postmarked by March 31, 2018. Additional information for the Gintong Pamana Leadership and Scholarship Awards banquet is also available online.

Photo courtesy Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce