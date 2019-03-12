Maui Dharma Center’s Sacred Pilgrimage is happening on Saturday, March 16th. Attendees will venture on a sacred journey of peace, prayer, offering, and devotion with the Venerable Lama Gyaltsen. They’ll travel to each stupa of Maui to appreciate its importance. Locations include: The Great Paia Lha Bab Peace Stupa, Kanaio Stupa of Enlightenment, and the Huelo Enlightenment Stupa. Cost includes transportation, lunch, snacks, and beverages. Call or email to make reservations. $125. 8am. Maui Dharma Center, (81 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8076; mauidharmacenter.com; [email protected]

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Dharma Center

