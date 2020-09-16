Maui County school students invited to enter educational video contest

Contest designed to promote public awareness of stormwater and pollution prevention

Digital media and AV students in Maui County are invited to enter an educational video contest sponsored by The State of Hawaii, Department of Transportation, Highways Division – Maui District (HWY-M). The project is designed to promote public awareness of why stormwater matters to the islands’ environment and encourage good community practices to help keep our stormwater clean.

HWY-M encourages all AV and digital media programs at Maui County schools – elementary through high school – to produce and submit original and educational videos on such stormwater topics as what a storm drain system is, how pollutants can get into stormwater and impact the ocean and wildlife, and how to prevent stormwater pollution.

“Schools and teachers and families are working through incredibly unusual times, and though the students might be in virtual schooling, we hope this contest will be a fun and creative opportunity for them to advance their skills in digital media technologies while learning more about our island environment,” said Ty Fukuroku, Program Manager, HWY-M Environmental Management.

For more information including video requirements, submission details, judging criteria, and contest forms, visit stormwatermaui.com/videocontest. The deadline to submit videos and related documents is December 18, 2020.

Image courtesy https://stormwatermaui.com/videocontest/

