Maui Cannabis Conference at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

The Maui Cannabis Conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. Attendees can peruse the exhibition and vending halls and mingle with a diverse group of cannabis industry leaders. Guest speakers include Andrew DeAngelo of Harborside Health Center, state Senator Roz Baker, Teri Freitas Gorman of Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha of Lau Ola Dispensary. A 329 Medical Cannabis License is not required for entrance, and there’ll also be a Maui Wowie VIP Party featuring The Grouch from Living Legends. Tickets are $20 per day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 all access pass. 10am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Mauicannabisconference.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui Cannabis Conference