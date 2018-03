Mai Po‘Ina: The Annexation Debates at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Mar. 10. The production is presented by the Hawaii Pono‘i Coalition and will take a closer look into how the United States annexed Hawaii in 1898. After the debate reenactments, there will be a discussion with Hawaiian scholars. $28 adults, half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC