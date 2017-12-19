Local filmmaker Brian Kohne to teach digital storytelling class at UH Maui College

Filmmaker Brian Kohne will teach a digital storytelling class for the new Creative Media Program at University of Hawaii Maui College in spring 2018. In the class, Storytelling–Find your voice in digital media, Kohne will introduce students to the core principles, methodologies and creation of digital storytelling; the curriculum will encompass various avenues of storytelling include movies, literature, spoken word, television, commercial art and online media.

The filmmaker, and head of Hawaii Cinema, has written, directed and produced two Hawaii-made films. The most recent, Kuleana, debuted earlier this year at the Maui Film Festival, where it earned the 2017 Audience Choice Award. The mystery-drama, featuring an all-Hawaii cast and crew, has since screened at film festivals around the world, garnering several other Audience Choice awards.

Kohne also wrote and directed the 2011 Maui-made indie Get a Job which features some of Hawaii’s top entertainers including Eric Gilliom and Willie K in the starring roles. Get a Job also was recognized in more than a dozen film festivals.

UH Maui College’s Creative Media Program Coordinator Daniel Kruse said the addition of Kohne to the faculty will inspire students who want to be in the creative media industry. “A lot of people are unaware of this new creative media program at the college,” Kruse said. “Students will be able to start building their portfolios, reels and contacts in the industry while taking these courses.”

Inspired to become a writer, director and producer while growing up on Maui, Kohne is in an ideal position to share his path with UHMC students. “I’m excited to share some of what I’ve learned on a journey which began at Baldwin High on Maui where I made my first Super-8 movie in 1981,” Kohne said. “We’ll be joined in class by a number of professional storytellers, and together will explore a colorful array of media and methodologies which empower our creation and presentation of digital media products.”

Kohne is a graduate of San Jose State University with degrees in art and radio, TV, video and film. His professional experience includes sales and marketing, corporate video production, sports broadcasting and interactive television software development.

“Technology changes daily and access to media-related tools are available to almost everyone, and they are being used more frequently in a widening number of fields,” Kohne said. “A career in this industry is exciting, challenging and highly stimulating.”

The creative media program offers a two-year associate in science degree in digital storytelling (film), computer graphics or web design at UH Maui College, with a transfer opportunity to a two-year bachelor’s degree in creative media at UH West Oahu. For more information, contact Creative Media Program Coordinator Daniel Kruse at [email protected] or 808-984-3324.

Photo: Jack Grace