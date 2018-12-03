See Lewis Hyde and Matthew Zapruder at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, December 6th. Hyde is author of The Gift, a MacArthur Fellow, and renowned scholar. Zapruder is an accomplished poet, translator, and the former poetry editor of The New York Times. The duo will speak about why poetry and the arts matter and how they sustain us and reinvigorate the world. There’ll also be a courtyard reception, book signing and refreshments. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC