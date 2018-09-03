Lahui Sexuality Panel Discussion at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Lahui Sexuality Panel Discussion will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, September 6th. As part of the annual Ku Mai Ka Hula Competition, the presentation will discuss some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Topics include: “What is Hawaiian Sexuality?” and “What does Cultural Memory Tell Us About Our Relationships to Each Other?” Panelists include Mehanaokala Hind, Manaiakalani Kalua, and Keali‘i Reichel. They’ll discuss the primal, carnal, and essential elements of Hawaiian sexuality. $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC