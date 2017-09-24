The Lahainaluna High School Festival will take place at Lahainaluna High School on Saturday, Sept. 30. The second annual event is themed “I Ka Nani O Lele,” meaning “Amidst the Beauty of Lahaina.” This family friendly event will feature food trucks, a Maui-made marketplace with arts, crafts and clothing vendors, game booth and keiki activities, a silent auction and more. Entertainment will be provided by Jesse Tanoue and Friends, Kason Gomes, Ata Damasco, Mondo Kane and Natalie Ai Kamauu. $5 pre-sale/$10 at the door. 4pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunafestival.weebly.com
Photo: Jon Shigaki
