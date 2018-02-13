Lahaina Restoration Foundation again offering scholarships for Lahainaluna students

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Scholarship Committee is again providing scholarships to Lahainaluna High School seniors and alumni for the 2018-2019 school year. This year, there are $35,000 in available scholarships.

The committee will award 10 scholarships of $2,000 each and one scholarship of $2,500 to qualifying seniors who will graduate from Lahainaluna High School this year. Scholarship eligibility requirements include being accepted into an accredited two- or four-year college, trade school or university. Applicants also must write an essay.

Additionally, up to five scholarships of $2,000 each and one scholarship of $2,500 will go to currently enrolled full-time college, trade school or university students in 2018. Eligibility for these scholarships includes being an alumnus of Lahainaluna High School and writing an essay.

Completed applications must be sent by email to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation office no later than 11:59pm on Friday, March 16, 2018. You can get scholarship applications online at LahainaRestoration.org/guidelines.

For more information, call the Lahaina Restoration Foundation office at 808-661-3262, or email [email protected]

Photo of 2017 scholarship winners courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation