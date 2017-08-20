La ‘Ulu Day at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens 

Celebrate La ‘Ulu Day at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 24. The community is invited to come share and taste ‘ulu for La ‘Ulu (Breadfruit Day). Look forward to Hawaiian cultural activities, demonstrations and information about ‘ulu. There will be a variety of Hawaiian plants for purchase, as well as live music with Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Kamaka Kukona and Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka and the Maui Jam Band. Free. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

Photo: Flickr/ Philip Tellis