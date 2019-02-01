Kihei Charter School is installing solar panels which are expected to generate 90 percent of peak power needs for the school. The panels, shown being wired at the Kihei Charter School Pavilion by Lawrence Baisa, will be connected to the Maui Electric Company power grid once the wiring is completed.

The panels are part of a total of 1,250 panels that are part of a system also installed over the parking lot and on the flat roof of the school building. The system is expected to be operational by the end of February. More information about the solar panel system is available at Kiheicharter.org.

Photo courtesy of Kihei Charter School