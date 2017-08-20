Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort in Wailea

The Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner will be at the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort in Wailea on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event is Maui Economic Development Board’s (MEDB) annual fundraiser. This year’s theme is “Pathways to Our Future,” and the event marks their 35th anniversary and the achievements of their students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The night will feature a dinner, “Apples for Education” auctions, games and lots of opportunities to mingle with Maui’s educators. $200. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Medb.org

Photo: Flickr/ Peter Liu