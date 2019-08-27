Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit at Wailea Beach Marriott Resort 

Maui Time




The Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit will be at Wailea Beach Marriott Resort on Saturday, August 31st. For this year’s event, MEDB’s annual fundraiser is themed “Pathways to Our Future.” Enjoy Labor Day weekend by supporting STEM education, and celebrating student’s achievements with a dinner, silent auctions, entertainment, and more. $200. 4:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott, Maui, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr, Kihei); 808-875-2300; medb.org

photo courtesy of Maui Economic Development Board

