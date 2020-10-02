Kamehameha Schools extends application deadline for K-12 admission

Due to the unique challenges presented during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Kamehameha Schools is extending the application deadline for K-12 admission as we work together to support and nurture our keiki and families.

The deadline for Kamehameha Schools K-12 program applications for the Kapālama, Hawai‘i and Maui campuses for the 2021-22 school year is now Oct. 15 2020. Applicants may apply online at ksbe.edu/apply.

“We understand the incredible kuleana our families are facing today,” Darrel Hoke, KS’ VP of Administration said. “The admissions process is crucial and we appreciate what ʻohana experience during their journey. By extending the deadline for admission, in addition to offering a generous financial aid package for qualified applicants who we strongly encourage to apply, families now have extra time to complete applications, submit necessary documents and ask questions throughout the process.”

Applications are available for primary admission points for:

Kapālama campus: kindergarten, grades 4, 7 and 9 for O‘ahu residents West Hawai‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau and Hāna district: grades 7 and 9



Hawai‘i and Maui campuses: kindergarten, grades 6 and 9.

For kindergarten applicants, eligible students must be born between August 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016.

More information is available by calling (808) 842-8800.

