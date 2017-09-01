Kakua Ka Pa`u: A Discussion on `A`Ahu Hula at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Kakua Ka Pa`u: A Discussion on `A`Ahu Hula will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Sept. 7. The event is a panel discussion that is part of the Ku Mai Ka Hula Festival (Sept. 8-9). Listen to several kumu hula talk story about the traditions they carry to respect their halau, how they mindfully dress an `olapa (dancer) and the hula fashion trends of the industry. $15. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC