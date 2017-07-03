Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows program seeking future leader applications

The Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program—a Plan for Maui’s Future—is now seeking applicants for its 11th year.

The Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows program, a Decisions Maui and Focus Maui Nui initiative, is a year-long program designed to help develop and train future leaders; its purpose is to not only identify challenges, but more importantly, to overcome them.

After 10 highly successful years graduating a total of 127 individuals, the program continues to enhance and enrich its experience with relevant and engaging content. “We continue to incorporate input and suggestions from the Fellows to continuously improve the program,” said Dr. Lori Teragawachi, director of the program.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Ka Ipu Kukui 2017-2018 Fellows program. All developing leaders interested are invited to an informative event on Friday, July 7 at the Maui Economic Development Board Malcolm Center at 5pm.

“Maui Nui occupies a special place in the state, country and world,” said Scott Nunokawa, Ka Ipu Kukui Board member. “But as all of us know, we face many challenges that could very well erode the unique splendor of these special islands.”

From concerns and beliefs expressed first by Decisions Maui in the 1980s and reinforced by the 2003 Focus Maui Nui visioning process (Focusmauinui.com), the Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows program was conceived to provide significant help in identifying and developing leaders through a community-based program specifically designed to address all aspects of planning for Maui Nui’s future.

The program requires active participation during the year, for approximately two to three days each month, depending on the activities planned. Approximately 14 to 16 fellows will be selected through a competitive process conducted by the board of directors for Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program. Applicants will then be notified by early August. The deadline for applications is July 15, 2017.

If you’re interested in this program or know of an individual you would like to nominate, contact Teragawachi at 808-344-3181. For an application or more information, visit Kikfellows.org.