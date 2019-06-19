Aspiring tween and teen musicians often don’t have a creative outlet for their art. Fortunately for them, this summer they do with Kihei Charter School hosting the Jazz Maui Camp on June 24, 25, and 28. Jazz Camp will be at King Kekaulike High School on June 26, 27.

Jazz Maui Camp is a new camp designed for young musicians (ages 13+) of all skill levels looking to unleash their creativity and explore the beauty of Hawai‘i. Instruction during the camp will include ensembles, master classes, electives, and concerts from an award-winning faculty. Daily music curriculum will be enhanced with Hawaiian immersion activities including a lu‘au, snorkeling, beach time, history tours, and more.

The professional faculty collectively have performed at numerous prestigious venues including Birdland, Monterrey Jazz Festival, The Blue Note, Montreux Jazz Festival, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and tours in Asia, Europe, and South America.

The faculty includes Katie Thiroux (bass, vocals), Matt Witek (drums), Justin Kauflin (piano), and Paul Contos (woodwinds, brass).

The Jazz Maui Camp is part of the overall Jazz Maui East Meets West Festival which will culminate with the event “Jazz Blues and Beyond” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on June 29 at 7:30pm; a pre-show will start at 5pm in the courtyard.

Students interested in the camp can visit the website Jazzmaui.org or call Bryant Neal at 808-283-3576. Some scholarships are available.

–

Photo courtesy Facebook/DeShannon-Higa