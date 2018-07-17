Jam the Van School Supply Drive at Kahului Shopping Center

Jam the Van School Supply Drive will be at Kahului Shopping Center on Sunday, July 22nd. Their goal is to help our island keiki succeed in school by offering them all the tools needed for success during the upcoming school year. The public is encouraged to drop off supplies like filler paper, #2 pencils, glue sticks, binders, crayons, protractors, rulers, index cards, spiral notebooks, and lots more. For more information and a full supplies list, contact Tina at 808-495-5891. All proceeds will benefit Maui’s Keiki Cupboard. Free. 10am-3pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

photo courtesy of Flickr/The Wizard