Check out the Introduction to Public Access TV Class at Akaku Community Media on Monday, September 23rd. All Maui County residents are invited to learn more about public access television at this free class. Students will learn about how public access came to be, how it works, and the valuable role that it plays in our community. Attendees will also receive a class handbook and a tour of Akaku Studios. Free. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Akaku Community Media

