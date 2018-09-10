I Ka Nani O Lele at Lahainaluna Highschool

I Ka Nani O Lele will happen at Lahainaluna Highschool on Saturday, September 15th. Lahainaluna’s annual high school festival will feature Maui’s favorite eateries and food trucks, local artisans, vendors, game booths, keiki activities, a silent auction, and live entertainment. See performances by Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Leipono, Matagi Trio, Kaleo Phillips, Lahainaluna Hawaiian Club, Lahainaluna Jazz Band, and Na Kapuna Ohana Serenaders. $5/pre-sale. $10/gate 4:00pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org Lahainalunaptsa.org.
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
