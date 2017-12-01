How to Write a Killer Short Story at Akaku Maui Community Media

There will be a “How to Write a Killer Short Story” writing workshop at Akaku Maui Community Media on Thursday, Dec. 7. The class will be taught by Wayne Moniz, the wonderful Maui writer and playwright who won a Cades Award for Literature. The workshop will first focus on how to write a successful short story, then cover the basics of the writing process from ideas to editing. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

Photo: Flickr/Rick Payette