Homeschooling: It’s Easier Than You Think at Akaku Community Media

Check out the ‘Homeschooling: It’s Easier Than You Think Talk’ at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, November 7th. Gail Nagasako, a homeschooling advocate, will share about her experience educating children in the home. She’ll discuss how to tailor learnings for a specific child’s personality, talents, learning style, and more. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Gail Nagasako
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments