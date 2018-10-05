There’s a Hawaii Trust Counsel Talk at Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, October 11th. Attorney John Roth of Hawaii Trust and Estate Counsel will discuss the pros and cons of using a trust for estate planning. He will also share little known stories about real trusts that were established by Princess Pauahi, Queen Liliuokalani, Queen Emma, Samuel Damon, and James Campbell. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Trust Estate Counsel
