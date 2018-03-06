Haleakala National Park Internship Program accepting applications

College students who are interested in careers in natural resources, conservation and/or the National Park Service have until March 31 to submit an application for Haleakalā National Park’s ‘Imi i ka Lama Collegiate Internship Program.

‘Imi i ka Lama is an eight week summer internship program for college age students who would like to pursue careers in fields related to the National Park Service. Six positions will be available in the areas of Endangered Wildlife Management, Cultural Resource Management, Facilities Management, Interpretation, Team Leader and Visitor/Resources Protection.

Students interested in these fields or in education, Hawaiian studies, or tourism careers are encouraged to apply. The official deadline is Saturday, Mar. 31, 2018. All applications and required documents must be received by 4pm to be considered.

Applicants will be selected through an application, background check, and interview process. Interns will earn a living allowance of $200 per week and the Team Leader will earn $400 per week. Graduates of the program will be eligible to earn an AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,230 that may be applied towards higher education costs or student loans.

Applicants must be available full-time from June 11, 2018 through Aug. 3, 2018, 7:30am-4pm, not including travel time. Free transportation is provided from designated pick up sites in Central Maui and Upcountry. Neighbor island residents are encouraged to apply, however they must seek their own accommodations. Park housing is not available.

This college internship program is made possible due to partnerships with Kupu and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. For more information, contact Honeygirl Duman by phone at 808-572-4455 or by email at [email protected]

Photo: Michael Oswald/Wikimedia Commons