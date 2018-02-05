Film Screening of Ku Kanaka Stand Tall at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You might want to check out the screening of Ku Kanaka Stand Tall at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Feb. 11. The film shows how Terry Kanalu Young became a quadriplegic at 15 by diving into shallow water. He began to heal by embracing Hawaiian language, culture and history. After earning a PhD–and getting arrested while demonstrating for Native Hawaiian rights–he became a passionate teacher and leader. $15. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC