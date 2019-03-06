The Early Childhood Development Conference will happen at Imua Family Services on Saturday, March 9th. This year’s event features keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, MSW. She’s an internationally recognized motivational speaker and the author of “Three Little Birds,” a New York Times bestseller about her personal experiences in the foster care system. The event will also feature a segment about nonviolent communication for the next generation of kids. Early childhood professionals, social workers, and preschool and kindergarten teachers are encouraged to attend. $25+. 8am-4pm. Early Childhood Development Center, (161 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului); imuafamilyservices.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Imua Family Services

