Maui Time

You are here: Home / News / Education / Early Childhood Development Conference at Imua Family Services

Early Childhood Development Conference at Imua Family Services

by 1 Comment

The Early Childhood Development Conference will happen at Imua Family Services on Saturday, March 9th. This year’s event features keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, MSW. She’s an internationally recognized motivational speaker and the author of “Three Little Birds,” a New York Times bestseller about her personal experiences in the foster care system. The event will also feature a segment about nonviolent communication for the next generation of kids. Early childhood professionals, social workers, and preschool and kindergarten teachers are encouraged to attend. $25+. 8am-4pm. Early Childhood Development Center, (161 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului); imuafamilyservices.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Imua Family Services 

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

 

Comments

comments

  • Meagan

    Home based work opportunities are increasingly becoming a emerging trend in all over world these days. The latest survey tells higher than 74% of the people are working for web based work at their home with no problems. The Online world is thriving regularly and we are now having an ocean of opportunities through the internet to earn money. Everybody hopes to spend more time with his/her mates by going to any beautiful place in the world. So internet based earning enables you to do the work at any time you want and enjoy your life. Though choosing the best strategy furthermore establishing the right objective is our ambition towards financial success. Already the majority are obtaining such a decent paycheck of $34000 weekly by applying suggested as well as successful methods of make money online. You can start to earn from the first day when you visit our site. READ REVIEWS >>>>> http://cummins.pt/es