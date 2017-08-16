E Ola Pono anti-bullying campaign recognizes Hana High

The E Ola Pono anti-bullying campaign celebrated its 10th year with winning projects from across the state; Maui’s Hana High was among the first place winners.

E Ola Pono, which encourages youth groups to promote peace, pono and respect at their schools and communities through student–led campaigns, was created as a cultural response to bullying in the schools; student groups are encouraged to actively Grow Pono–to foster respect and harmony.

“This campaign is an excellent example of showcasing student voice and leadership,” said Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. “Congratulations to the winning schools and all of the entrants who put a lot of thought and time into these projects that promote positivity within our schools and communities.”

Six schools in three divisions received recognition and monetary awards for their campaigns, including Hana High & Elementary School, which tied for first place in the high school division. Farrington High School on Oahu tied Hana by focusing on the national “#BETHECHANGE” and “Spread the Word to End the ‘R’ Word” initiatives.

Hāna High’s ninth graders chose the topic of Environmental Sustainability. Students focused on educating the younger generation by passing down the teachings of their kupuna. “Both keiki and kupuna were excited to help take part in our campaign,” said Campaign advisor Angela Chronis, Hana’s Social Studies teacher. “After participating in E Ola Pono, students have a greater understanding and appreciation of the many steps it takes to launch a successful campaign.”

Winning projects were also presentd by Na Wai Ola Public Charter School on the Big Island, Ewa Makai Middle School on Oahu.

For more information about the E Ola Pono campaign and the 2016-17 winners, visit Growingponoschools.com.

Photo courtesy E Ola Pono campaign Facebook page