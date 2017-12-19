Dukes Beach House in Ka`anapali honors Princess Nahi`ena`ena educators

Duke’s Beach House presented Princess Nahi`ena`ena Elementary School’s Brian Stoneburner, Donna Keanini, Julia Wagner and Theresa Marzan with engraved Koa boxes and $100 gift certificates to honor them as Educators of the Month for August, September, October and November. “We are so proud to be able to acknowledge the great work that the staff at Princess are providing for the children in West Maui,” said Josh Fukagawa, Duke’s Beach House manager. “Education is so important and through our Legacy of Aloha Program, we are able to acknowledge and support the outstanding teachers in our community.”

The award acknowledged head custodian Stoneburner for taking pride in his work, keeping safety a priority, reliability and for regularly going out of his way to help others.

Front office clerk Keanini won for being friendly, approachable and going beyond her duties to assist others. She’s described as a welcoming presence in the school office.

Dukes recognized Wagner, a special education teacher and department chair, for her dedication, knowledge and compassionate nature.

And fifth grade teacher Marzan won for being an excellent teacher who’s dedicated to helping her students learn and succeed. Duke’s said that Marzan has contributed positively to the school climate, working well with her colleagues and supporting her students.

Pictured above, left to right: Stoneburner, Wagner, Marzan, Keanini and Fukagawa.

Photo courtesy of Duke’s Beach House