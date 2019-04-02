Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer will be in the Green Room on Friday, April 5th. Presented by the Merwin Conservancy, Kimmerer is a plant ecologist, writer, professor, member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and founding director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment. She’ll be discussing her books, indigenous research, and ecological restoration. $10. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Merwin Conservancy

