Dine-Out and Support Grow Some Good is happening until through Saturday, Sept. 30. For this month, you can dine at a variety of Maui’s restaurants to support Grow Some Good, an island-wide school gardens project. Here’s what you can do: Order a Greek Salad at Manoli’s Pizza Company in Kihei; a Maui Wowie at Nick’s Fishmarket in Wailea; Caprese at Sarento’s on the Beach in Kihei or Black n Blue Ahi at Son’z Steakhouse in Ka`anapali. For each item ordered, $1 will be donated to Grow Some Good’s Maui school garden projects. Grow Some Good, (1215 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-344-0469; Growsomegood.com

Photo courtesy Christina Yumul