Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to Distribute Enrichment Kits for Maui Youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui will begin distribution of 1,500 enrichment kits to Maui’s youth Friday July 17th at five different locations from 3:00-5:30pm.

Each enrichment kit will include healthy snacks, grade-appropriate work books, and engaging activities youth can complete at home, without a computer. “With extended school closures there is a real potential for significant learning loss,” says CEO Kelly Pearson, “We see these enrichment kits as an opportunity to engage youth and encourage healthy lifestyle choices at home.”

To receive an enrichment kit, you can drive through the location nearest to you beginning at 3:00pm on Friday. They ask that you wear a mask and be prepared to share your child’s grade level. Enrichment kits will be given away on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, so come early! For more information, contact events@bgcmaui.org

Central Maui Enrichment Kit Distribution, BGCM Clubhouse, 100 Kanaloa Ave.

Makawao Enrichment Kit Distribution, Eddie Tam Lower Parking Lot, 931-A Makawao Ave.

Haiku Enrichment Kit Distribution, BGCM Clubhouse, 2830 Hana Hwy.

Lahaina Enrichment Kit Distribution, BGCM Clubhouse, 280 Shaw St.

South Maui Distribution, St. Theresa’s Church, 25 W. Lipoa St.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui CEO concluded, “We are grateful for the continued support of our community partners who make all of this possible. Maui United Way provided the seed funding we needed to get started. When we began reaching out to purchase items, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our local organizations and businesses who donated many of the items included in the kits. Mahalo to the County of Maui, The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Hawaii Dental Association, Maui County Dental Society, FiveStar Transportation, The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Obachan’s, Barnes & Noble, Kahului Walmart, and Gap/Old Navy for your generosity.”

Event Details can also be found at https://conta.cc/3fz9yxs

www.BGCMaui.org

