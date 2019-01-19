Boys & Girls Club opens at Kihei Elementary

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui opened its first Club-in-School Clubhouse at Kihei Elementary School on Dec. 8. The BGCM Kihei Dolphins Club is open to students in the third, fourth, and fifth grades starting right after school, Monday through Friday, on school days. In addition to after-school time, an all-day program will be provided throughout the summer as well.

This is the first Club-in-School for BGCM, which has six stand-alone clubhouses located throughout Maui; the concept, however, is a staple for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This is also the first time BGCM has had a presence in the Kihei area.

Programs offered include homework assistance, tutoring, STEM/STEAM-based activities, health and fitness programming, and leadership development training. The programs will align with the school’s curriculum to provide a cohesive learning environment for the members.

The club was made possible by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant from the State of Hawai‘i Department of Education. This is the first year of the three-year grant-funded project.

“We are very excited to be able to open a Club in Kihei,” said Kelly Pearson, BGCM’s CEO. ”We have a very strong leadership team for this project. Our Director of Operations Stephen Bennett, Director of Education Malik Bell, and Kihei Dolphins Club Project Director Kapono Naeole will be working closely with Kihei Elementary School’s Vice Principal Sue Forbes and Principal Halle Maxwell to create a great club environment for the students.”

Beginning with the summer 2019 session, a second Club-in-School will be established at Lokelani Intermediate School, which is located adjacent to Kihei Elementary. Summer programs at both schools will be open from 8am-6pm.

There is no cost to become a member of the BGCM Kihei Dolphins Clubhouse and participate in all programs.

Image courtesy Boys and Girls Club Maui