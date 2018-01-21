Book Trust’s Annual Benefit at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort in Wailea

Book Trust’s Annual Benefit will be at the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Saturday, Jan. 27. This year’s theme is “Treasure Island,” and it’ll be an evening designed to delight all your senses. Support Book Trust’s mission to provide reading material to all children in Maui County with live entertainment, silent and live auctions and Caribbean cuisine from Chef Tyler Pang. $150. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Booktrust.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/Book Trust
Comments