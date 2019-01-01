Attend Astrological Weather for 2019 at 808 Wellness Center on Wednesday, January 9th. What will be the astrological theme for the new year? During a Capricorn New Moon (which happens on 1/6/19), the community is invited to learn about how Earth will be affected by the stars in 2019. Understand more about current trends, and experience an astrological mandala. For an added $20, guests can get their personal charts done before class. $20-$40. 6-8pm. 808 Wellness: Center & Studio, (2439 S. Kihei Rd., #206-A, Kihei); 808-875-4325; 808wellness.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Rawpixel Ltd/NASA