Application period now open for Bayer’s 2020 FIRST Robotics Grant Program

Student teams on Oahu and Maui can receive grants of up to $3,000

The Bayer Fund announced today that the application period for its 2020 FIRST Robotics Grant program in Hawaii is now open through Sept. 30, 2020. Bayer Fund’s FIRST Robotics is a nationwide grant program designed to inspire and nurture students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math, in communities where Bayer employees live and work.

Grants of $500, $1,000 and $3,000 will be awarded to students competing in FIRST Robotics Competitions (FRC), FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) tournaments, FIRST Lego League Challenge Team (FLL Challenge) and FIRST Lego League Explore Team (FLL Explore) challenges for students in grades 2 through 12.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2020, by 6:59 p.m. (HST). Teams must be located within 55 miles of a Bayer site to be eligible for the grant program. Teams that demonstrate diversity will receive higher priority. To learn more or to apply for Bayer Fund’s FIRST Robotics Grant, please visit https://www.fund.bayer.us/grant/2016/8/15/first-robotics-program .

Established in 2015, the Bayer Fund’s FIRST Robotics Grant program has benefitted Hawaii students in elementary through high school grade levels.

The mission of the grant program is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build the skills needed, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

