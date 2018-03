You can see “An Evening of Mindfulness” with Steven Snyder at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Mar. 23. Snyder is an expert in accelerated learning and personal development. There will also be a screening of The Mindfulness Movie, which features more mindfulness inspiration from neuroscientists, psychiatrists and authors. Presented by Mental Health Kokua. $18. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC